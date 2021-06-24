Millersville Police hunting for alleged child rapist

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville Police Department have put out an all-points bulletin for an ex-convict accused of raping an 11-year-old girl with a toy gun.

His name is Robert Phillips. A Sumner County grand jury recently indicted the 60-year-old on 13 counts of sex crimes against a child, including four counts of rape of a child.

Police say the ex-con out of Louisiana is now on the run, probably hiding out in a Nashville motel.

Detective Chuck Consiglio tells News 2 that Phillips was living with a Millersville family he knew. That’s where he met the 11-year-old girl he is accused of raping multiple times.

“This started in March. And upon interviewing the family, they called us and said we’ve found some things that are alarming,” Det. Consiglio said, “They looked under his mattress and found several pairs of this girl’s underwear and there was a toy pistol under the mattress.”

Detectives say Phillips used a realistic looking toy revolver, a CO2 gun, to threaten the 11-year-old girl who lived there. Police say the 60-year-old allegedly forced the child to have sex on multiple occasions, even telling the little girl that if she told anyone, he’d kill her parents.

“It’s not real, but it looks like a revolver,” Consiglio said, “The gun is a toy, a CO2 pistol, but to this 11-year-old victim, she didn’t know.”

Millersville police spent three months investigating Phillips. Detectives say the Advocacy Center in Sumner County was key to getting the child to disclose sensitive details to the case that were instrumental in the grand jury indictments.

“He is a bad guy. He is dangerous. We need to get this out to the public and get him off the streets,” Consiglio said.

Detectives also praise the little girl for being strong and talking to investigators.

“She seems to be doing fine. She is in counseling. She is a good kid. It is terrible she was victimized by a grown man, someone put in trust,” said Consiglio.

Phillips is facing four counts of child rape, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

If you know the whereabouts of Robert Phillips, contact Millersville Police Department at (615) 859-2758.