Millersville police find possible evidence at crime scene in which $3,000 of playground equipment stolen

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millersville police told News 2 they found possible evidence at the scene of a crime in which thousands of dollars of equipment was stolen from a school playground.

According to a post on their Facebook page on June 28, police said about $3,000 worth of equipment, toys, balls and a pallet of eight-inch molded plastic border timber was stolen from the playground at Life Christian Academy on Stearman Drive.

The timber was set to be installed at a later date.

In an update provided to News 2 on July 6, police said they found a water jug and flashlight at the scene after the crime. Officers are sending those items to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to try and identify the fingerprints.

“The water jug, it appears to have prints on it and the best way for us to get these prints is to just go ahead and bag it and send it to TBI for prints. So we’ve got the water jug and the flashlight that are both gone. So hopefully we can get some prints off that,” Millersville Police Department Detective Chuck Consiglio said.

Police said only three of the four swings were taken. This led them to believe the suspect was startled and tried to leave quickly, possibly leaving items behind.

Director of Life Christian Academy, Beth Johnstone, says she is shocked someone would steal from her school and from young children.

“This morning when the children went out to the playground to play they went to swing and there was no swings on the swing set,” Johnstone said. “I just cant understand really who would do it or why they would do it!”

Anyone with more information is asked to call 615-859-2758.