Millersville man uses machete to defend himself against knife attack

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millersville Police need the public’s help in locating three suspects who they say pulled a knife on a man in his own home. According to police, that man pulled a machete off the wall to protect himself.

It all happened Thursday afternoon. Police say the situation was called in as a domestic situation, but when they arrived authorities determined it was an aggravated burglary that involved a machete and knife play.

“Some individuals came into a residence and displayed knives over some family issues,” Millersville Police Department Detective Chuck Consiglio said.

According to investigators, those those suspects were David Rife, Michael Rife, and Samantha Rush.

According to Consiglio, the trio entered the victim’s trailer without permission. Police say things escalated inside and David Rife allegedly threatened the homeowner with a knife that he found inside the trailer.

Police say the resident defended himself with a menacing machete that he pulled off his wall. Detectives say there were angry words exchanged, but no one is injured.

“Nobody was stabbed or injured, but as they left the house, they grabbed the victim’s wallet,” Consiglio said.

Consiglio said only 18 minutes later while interviewing the 46-year-old homeowner, the victim’s cell phone beeped alerting him that someone was trying to use his stolen credit card.

Consiglio obtained surveillance footage that he says shows Rush attempting to use the stolen credit card at a nearby convenience store.

The story takes another bizarre turn hours later, when David Rife attempted to sell the suspect vehicle online on Robertson County Buy Sell and Trade. Police say the 2008 Chrysler 300 for sale was quickly removed from the site.

“I’d say they are dangerous! You force your way into a residence and display knives and get into a physical confrontation, to us, that is pretty dangerous!” Consiglio said.

Samantha Rush

Michael Rife

David Rife

According to Millersville police, there are warrants for the three suspects out of Robertson County. If you know the whereabouts of the suspects, contact Millersville Police Department at 615-859-2758.