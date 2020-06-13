Military ceremony at Windsor castle staged to mark Queen’s 94th birthday

Breaking News
by: CNN

(CNN) — Queen Elizabeth held her official birthday celebration Saturday.

This is video from Windsor Castle where soldiers performed for the Queen.

The Queen turned 94 in April.

Her first birthday ceremony that month was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen typically has two celebrations a year.

Saturday’s ceremony was a smaller-scale version of the annual event.

According to People, it’s the first time the monarch has been seen at an outside event since the beginning of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus crisis.

