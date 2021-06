NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville native Miley Cyrus plans to host a free concert in her hometown for those who have been vaccinated.

The performance is for an upcoming PRIDE month TV special called “Stand By You.”

If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends! Request here 🌈🌈🌈 gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community! https://t.co/rIRiuMHjzf — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2021

The concert will be in Nashville Tuesday night at 7 p.m. but the exact location has not been released.

Cyrus tweeted she will be singing covers in addition to original songs with some “hand-picked guests.”

Click here to request tickets.