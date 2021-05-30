Milder Sunday, nice Memorial Day

As clouds clear just before sunrise, temperatures will drop down into the 40s. Despite the chilly weather, we will see a warm up as we head into the second half of Memorial Day Weekend.

Highs today will be in the low and mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. A beautiful day to spend outdoors but may be too chilly for swimmers. Warmer temperatures on the way for Memorial Day. Sunshine and southerly winds put us in the low-80s Monday afternoon.

Warmer temperatures in the mid-80s on the way by mid-week with afternoon and evening storms returning to the forecast mid-week. The wettest day will be Thursday.