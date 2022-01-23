Another chilly start, but milder temperatures are on the way for the afternoon. For those out and about early, temperatures will stay in the upper teens and low-20s, warming into the mid and upper-20s after the sun rises.

This afternoon will be milder as south winds gust up to 20 mph. We’ll start sunny, and temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low 50s.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air moves in on Tuesday and a few flurries and light rain showers are possible mainly east of I-65. Chances are low, but you may see a little bit of precipitation.

Colder air will stick around through the end of the week.