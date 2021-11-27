Milder Saturday afternoon

Patchy fog is possible along waterways this morning. With temperatures starting out in the 20s, a few areas of patchy freezing fog could create slick spots, so drive carefully.

Sunshine and south winds warm us into the mid and upper-50s this afternoon. As clouds move in tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. Still chilly but warmer than this morning.

A dry cold front moves through tomorrow bringing a few clouds through morning and then sunshine for the afternoon after the front passes. Highs will warm into the low-50s. Monday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s.

Next week looks warmer with highs in the low 60s Tuesday warming back into the upper 60s by Thursday.

Our next round of rain holds off until next Friday.