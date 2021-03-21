Mild Sunday, rain returns Tuesday

If you are heading out early this morning, don’t forget the jacket, you still need it! Temperatures will start out in the 30s across much of the area. A few clouds build in today, but south winds will allow us to warm into the mid and upper 60s.

The start of the work week will be warmer with highs in the low 70s as winds pick up out of the south. More cloud cover will move in ahead of our next rain maker.

Showers will be likely Tuesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Wednesday will also bring a few scattered showers, but not a washout. Thursday looks the wettest with widespread rain and even some storms, before clearing out on Friday.