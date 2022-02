Waking up to chilly temperatures in the 20s, but milder air moves in for the afternoon. Sunshine and light south winds will help our temperatures moderate into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon.

The good news is that we’ll see a quiet weather pattern into the work week. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 40s on Monday as a weak cold front pushes through, but will moderate into the 50s the rest of the week, though nights will be on the cool side.