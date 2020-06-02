Mike Vrabel surprises media on Zoom: ‘I would like to acknowledge my own personal privilege’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The reaction from the sports world has been wide spread since the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests and calls for racial justice reform.

Despite hearing from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill last Wednesday on this matter and many of his teammates since then, today the Tennessee Titans official twitter account posting to Twitter.

The statement read: “We reject racism in every form and are committed to being a part of the generation that ends it.”

But, that was just the beginning. On a Zoom call with Titans defensive coaches, Mike Vrabel surprised the media by jumping on to say a few words off the top.

“Theres’s just some things I would like to say. First, acknowledge my own personal privilege, one that’s real. I would like to acknowledge a social blind spot that either I was unaware of or chose not to see,” said Vrabel.

“I’ve had the unbelievable opportunity to listen to our players over the last two days in our team meetings. (Titans controlling owner) Amy (Adams-Strunk), (Titans General Manager) Jon (Robinson) and myself have tried to put great people, great fathers and great husbands and great student athletes on our football team, and the majority of those men are African American with a much different experience and background that I’ll ever know and by listening and understanding has helped me recognize what’s important.”

“And what’s important is that we find ways to respect each other’s feelings, that we respect each other’s beliefs, that we respect each other’s efforts to make positive change in our communities where we work, communities where we live, and communities where we grew up. Being an only child of a basketball coach, playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs afforded me a great luxury of seeing how successful locker rooms are built and managed. They’re built and managed on fair competition, love, loyalty, accountability, teamwork. What they’re not built on is race, creed, color or money. I would say that in closing, leaders, our prepared leaders, take decisive action and inspire a group of people towards a common goal. That common goal is inclusion, diversity, equality, opportunity. On behalf of the Tennessee Titans, our owner, our general manager, the head football coach, our staff, we want to support and will continue to help lead our players as we work towards that common goal.”