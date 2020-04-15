Midtown restaurant cooks hundreds of meals a day for most vulnerable neighbors

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – In the heart of Midtown, Henley has opened a satellite kitchen where that are pumping out hundreds of meals a day for our most vulnerable neighbors.

“We are excited to help as many people as we can,”

James Garrido the GM of Henley told News 2.

With the doors closed and only curbside pick-up open, extra resources like equipment and talent within the restaurant were free.

“We see ourselves as being really fortunate to have a kitchen with lights on right now when so many bars and restaurants are closed down. More than that, we see ourselves as fortunate having jobs when millions of people around the country don’t have them. So we see it equally as a responsibility for us to do whatever we can to help food insecure populations in and around Nashville get some food from us as healthily and safely as possible,” Garrido explained.

Henley has partnered with the Nashville Food Project to provide daily meals to the city’s communities facing food insecurities thanks to Buckingham Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Buckingham Companies that own the restaurant.

“These are really important meals and probably some of the most important meals that’s come out of this kitchen since we opened up 2 and a half years ago. Low and middle income urban areas have a tough time getting healthy food to begin with. Combine that with a lack of transportation, a fear of contracting a literal disease right now and the fact that not a lot of people are working really makes a tsunami of just terrible consequences for folks. So we are really, really happy and excited to provide meals for these folks that otherwise might not have such easy access to healthy sustainable produce and nutritious meals that hit all food groups for them at this time, it’s really tough.”

Henley plans to continue their efforts though the end of April.

