Midtown residents disturbed by early morning construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in Midtown had a rude awakening Tuesday morning, with the sound of constant jackhammering at three in the morning.

It wasn’t the wake-up call residence at The Morris Apartments were expecting.

“(It was) probably around 3, 4 maybe a little earlier…hammering, drilling,” John Smith told News 2.



He says he already moved from the back of the complex to a new apartment in the front, because of a different construction project.

“When I lived on the other side of the building they gave us some sound machines and that helps. I wake up, turn it on and lets me go back to sleep, but you know it’s annoying of course. I moved to this side to get away from it and I didn’t know this was going up, but you know obviously they are revitalizing so there’s no way these things are going to last forever so I knew they were going to go down eventually just not so soon,” Smith explained.

Piedmont Gas crews on the ground told residents they were capping off gas lines to the building across the street that are going to be torn down to make way for a new office space.

“It sounded like they were doing pre-construction, maybe some blasting just getting rid of all the bedrock, knock all this down, make a big office park,” said Smith.



Residents say they had no warning and the noise lasted for about an hour and a half.

“It’s very annoying obviously, one has either work or class or something so it’s not ideal.

I know I wasn’t given any sort of explanation or lead way on when it was going to happen.”

District 19 Councilman Freddie O’Connell is no stranger to the complaints.

“There’s always this question, is what they are doing legal right,” O’Connell told News 2.

He says the problem is that it’s a gray area, with different projects and different blocks of the city having various regulations.

While there is an ordinance that doesn’t allow construction from 9 pm to 6 am in some

areas, there are variances allowing it In certain situations and in downtown almost anything goes.

“It all depends on where you are within the city if you are within the boundaries of the downtown code…typically it can be blasting, hammering, concrete pours any time of the day or night, with exclusions of Sundays,” said O’Connell.

The councilman is still looking into if there was a violation on Tuesday morning by Piedmont. If so there could be a $50 fine, but O’Connell points out that one time offenders are unlikely to be tracked down and cited.

He says it’s still an area that our city needs to work on and he’s continuing to do so.

