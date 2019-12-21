Midtown stabbing leaves 3 injured Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro Nashville police are investigating a stabbing that left three people hurt in Midtown Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Division Street and 19th Avenue South just before 3:00 a.m.

Police said there are three victims and two of them have been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators said details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but precinct detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are combing through the scene.

The suspects are described males with tattoos and beard, wearing a black shirt, jeans and boots.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.