Midtown hotel offers free rooms for medical workers, first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Medical workers and first responders that need somewhere to stay or perhaps just a place to get away, have a home at the Kimpton Aertson Hotel in Midtown.

Buckingham Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Buckingham Companies that owns the hotel is sponsoring the rooms, that are just steps away from Vanderbilt Medical Center.

“With our proximity to some of the major Hospitals in Nashville

We knew there was an opportunity to help medical Personnel and First responders out with rooms,” General Manager of the hotel Mark Hayes told News 2.

With more than 150 rooms sitting empty at the usually popular hotel, they realized the rooms could fill a need for those on the front lines.

“I personally can’t comprehend how stressful the day to day sacrifice that they are given in putting themselves in a situation that they know COVID is present and what it’s like to potentially be carrying that out of their work place. I think the hope is just having an alternative to them hopefully release some of that stress,” said Hayes.

The Aertson will be offering complimentary rooms for local heroes

through April, thanks to the Buckingham Foundation. In order to make a reservation, medical workers should email the hotel directly at info@aertsonhotel.com.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE