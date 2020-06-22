Midtown Hills Precinct Commander Kay Lokey appointed Deputy Chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Effective July 1, a Midtown Hills Precinct Commander will become Deputy Chief.

Chief Steve Anderson made the announcement Monday afternoon. He said 53-year-old Kay Lokey, a 23-year MNPD veteran will take over the Administrative Services Bureau.

That includes the Crime Laboratory & Crime Scene Investigations, Training Division, Human Resources Division, Behavioral Health Services, Information/Technology Division, and the Records Division.

Officials said Lokey graduated from the MNPD Academy in April of 1997 and began as a patrol officer in South Nashville. She then became a sergeant in August of 2004 and was promoted to lieutenant over recruitment operations in October of 2006. Lokey was then promoted to captain over the Domestic Violence Division in January of 2011, and finally became commander of the Midtown Hills Precinct in July of 2014.

Deputy Chief Damian Huggins currently runs the Administrative Services Bureau. He will be transitioning to the Support Services Bureau effective July 1, succeeding retiring Deputy Chief Brian Johnson.

Chief Anderson said he will appoint a new commander over the Midtown Hills Precinct in the next few days.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.