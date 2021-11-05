Midtown cancer care center burglarized; Man arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have taken one man into custody after a cancer care office in Midtown was burglarized.

According to an arrest warrant, on Sept. 13, 2021, the Tennessee Oncology office on 25th Avenue North was broken into. Police said Michael Thornton, 35, used a long piece of metal to break open the door of the business, which caused $200 worth of damage to the lock. He then reportedly stole an iPhone 6S and about $200 dollars worth of over-the-counter drugs.

Surveillance video captured the incident. Officials said Thornton’s tattoos on his left arm and scar on his face helped to identify him.

Thornton was arrested Thursday and has been charged with multiple offenses, including burglary.