WAVERLY Tenn. (WKRN) – The damage, suffering, and loss Humphreys County and surrounding areas have experienced in the aftermath of disaster have been felt across Tennessee, as many are doing anything they can to help in the recovery.

Historic amounts of rainfall led to mass destruction and devastation. According to the National Weather Service, McEwen had 17 inches of rain.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Humphreys County officials originally said at least 22 people have died, that number has now been adjusted to 18 flood-related deaths.

Several people are still missing.

Missing persons

The following list of missing persons was posted by Waverly Department of Public Safety:

Amber Newman Kellon Borrow-Vaughn Lilly Bryant Tabitha Meadow

The Reunification Center at McEwen High School, 335 Melrose St. in McEwen, Tenn., is open until 5 p.m. today. So far, at least 60 individuals have been reunited with family and friends at the high school.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Police Department ask if you HAVE seen or talked to any of the missing persons listed to call 931-582-6950 or go to McEwen High School. They also ask if you previously reported someone missing and they have been found to call them.

To request a welfare check for anyone who cannot get in touch with their loved ones. They ask that you call this number 931-296-7792.

The American Red Cross has also set up a Flood in Tennessee online resource here, where flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe.

Flood fatalities identified via family or officials

How to volunteer

Those wanting to volunteer with the cleanup and recovery are asked to call ahead. The volunteer hotline numbers are 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012. Volunteers are asked to report to the staging area located at the Dollar Tree parking lot at 515 West Main St., Waverly, Tennessee.

The Waverly Animal Shelter is in need of foster parents for animals in the aftermath of flooding.

How to donate

Monetary donations can also be made through First Federal Bank in Waverly with the Humphreys County Homeless Coalition fund.

Red Cross

All-day Wednesday News 2 is partnering with the American Red Cross to help people affected by the flooding in Tennessee. You can also donate here.

United Way

You can also text “FLOODRELIEF” to 269-89 or donate online to United Way of Humphreys County.

Help for flood victims

Tennessee Department of Homeland Security has up a mobile unit to help victims who lost their driver’s licenses. They are stationed at McEwen High School from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that FEMA funding has been approved. President Joe Biden declared Humphreys County a federal disaster area following the August 21 flooding. Individuals can apply online or call 1-800-621-3362.

TEMA has set up a crisis cleanup service for those who need help with debris removal and home cleanup. The services are free but not guaranteed due to the demand. Call the hotline at 615-338-7404.

The following shelters are open to assist flood victims:

Waverly Church of Christ, 438 West Main St., Waverly

First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St. Waverly

Compassion Church,1452 Clydeton Rd, Waverly

YMCA of Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 TN-100, Centerville

Donation items collection and distribution centers

National Guard Armory, Highway 70, is accepting donations from the community and distributing supplies to those displaced

Humphreys County Agricultural Center accepting donations

James Center accepting donations

McEwen Church of Christ is distributing clothes, food water and cleaning supplies

Compassion Church in Dickson will also be accepting donations from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week long

Humphreys County Agricultural Center accepting donations

Donations for volunteers can be dropped off at Dollar Tree parking lot at 515 West Main St., Waverly

Wednesday night News 2’s Bob Mueller will be LIVE with community leaders for a look at the short-term and long-term plan for recovery in the area. Watch “Waverly Strong: A News 2 Town Hall Meeting” tomorrow night at 6:30.