Middle TN crews deploy to help hurricane victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several crews from Middle Tennessee are heading to Florida to help with whatever Hurricane Dorian leaves in its path.

The Category 4 storm is currently barreling towards the East coast.

The Nashville Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team, a group from the Franklin Fire Department, 5 deputies from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, and 6 Metro Nashville Police Department members are deploying to Florida.

Many of the crew members are specially trained for swift water rescue operations.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that 121 emergency personnel were mobilizing to support Florida.

(Courtesy: Franklin Fire Department Twitter)






