Middle Tennessee’s summer rainfall may break records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Recent downpours are capping off a summer season characterized by well above-average rainfall amounts across Middle Tennessee.

Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Nashville, says that it may end up being the wettest summer on record.

“If we get nine-tenths of an inch tonight and tomorrow, this will officially be the wettest summer we’ve ever had on record since 1872,” says Hurley.

The record for the wettest summer on record for Nashville was set back in 1979, and there is a good chance that this 42-year-old record will fall.

Why was this summer so wet for the Mid State?

An active hurricane season with multiple storms in the Gulf brought a lot of tropical moisture to Tennessee.

“Get that Gulf of Mexico moisture up here in Tennessee, and it helps us get quite a bit of rainfall”, says Hurley.

Statistically, September is the second driest month of the year, but this year it has been very wet.

While drier air will move in soon, it’s not here yet, and there is still a flooding threat.

According to Hurley, the biggest threat will be in Southern Middle Tennessee through Wednesday morning.

“I think the biggest concerns for flooding are definitely the areas that already have the swollen creeks, rivers, and streams. And that’s really going to be focused in Southern Middle Tennessee along the Duck River.”

She adds, “Those are the areas that we’re most concerned about. They received the heaviest rainfall over the last couple of days.”