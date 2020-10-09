Middle Tennessee restaurant chain must pay $563K in back wages

Don Pancho Mexican Restaurant Clarksville

Don Pancho Mexican Restaurant in Clarksville (Source: Google Street View)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small Tennessee restaurant chain has been ordered to pay $563,350 in back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found it violated minimum wage and overtime rules.

According to the Labor Department, Don Pancho Mexican Restaurant kept a portion of servers’ tips and paid other workers a flat salary regardless of how many hours they worked.

Don Pancho also failed to record all of the hours employees worked and violated child labor rules.

The back wages were owed to 120 employees. At the time of the violations, the chain operated restaurants in Ashland City, Mount Juliet and Jackson, Tennessee.

A message left at one of the restaurants by a reporter on Friday was not immediately returned.

