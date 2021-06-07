Middle Tennessee home to 4 of the 5 fastest-growing counties in state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The online publication Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and four counties in the top 5 are right here in Middle Tennessee. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

Davidson County tops the list for the fastest-growing county in Tennessee. The high-quality of life has a lot to do with it according to Stephanie Coleman the Chief Growth Officer for the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“First and foremost, people move to counties and localities where there are opportunities. And we’ve seen tremendous job growth over the last decade. But we also see an area that has cultural amenities, green space, and other assets that really enhance an individual’s quality of life,” says Coleman.

Rutherford County breaks in at number two on the list of fastest-growing counties, and according to Rutherford Chamber of Commerce President Paul Latture, once again, quality of life is the big draw.

Latture credits job opportunities for much of the growth, “We have great job opportunities for people looking to move here, as well as for our citizens that are already here. Great quality of life, we, we have a number, you know, highly rated park system in our county.”

While things are booming now, maintaining future growth will depend on things like the availability of transportation, quality education, and improvements to local infrastructure, especially in Davidson County.

“So we’ve got to keep our finger on the pulse of those issues and make sure that we’re moving them forward and not, you know, not kind of resting on our laurels, with the growth that we’ve seen, and really be ahead of all of these issues before they become major problems,” Coleman tells News 2.

You can view the full list of the fastest-growing counties in Tennessee here.