Middle Tennessee Gold Star family’s mortgage paid off by Tunnel to Towers

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – A New York-based non-profit paid off a Middle Tennessee family’s mortgage.

On August 8th, 2010, Marine Cpl. Kristopher Daniel Greer died in the line of duty. He was serving in Afghanistan when an IED struck him. He left behind a wife and two children in Pleasant View, Tenn.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation works to help the families of fallen veterans and first responders by paying off their mortgages. Thursday, the Greer family was notified that their home was paid off.

“I’m just really thankful to the foundation for giving us this gift,” said Cpl. Greer’s wife Stacy. “I still can’t believe it.”

After the September 11th attacks, the foundation was created to honor fallen FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died trying to save others.

“We want to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and safety,” said Jeanna Dellaragione, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Executive Director.

According to Dellaragione, the average mortgage cost paid off is $250,000 and they have covered more than 500 mortgagees in their 20-year history.

