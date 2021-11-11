Middle Tennessee food banks struggling with supply chain shortage, rising food costs

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nationwide supply chain shortage is affecting virtually everything, including some organizations’ ability to help families in need.

The Nolensville Food Pantry at the Providence Baptist Church on Sunset Road are feeling the impact heading into the holiday season.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Debbie Roland, the pantry’s coordinator. “Even through 2020 when there was no toilet paper, you can at least get it shipped on Amazon. Now it’s hard to find anything to ship.”

She and her team have had to travel further to several different grocery stores to find supplies.

“We work through Second Harvest and when I went to make an order for corn, green beans and mashed potatoes, there were no potatoes. That’s unheard of,” Roland said.

They plan to feed 220 families for Thanksgiving this year and up until this week, they couldn’t find or afford turkeys. Typically, they pay $1,400 for them. This year, it will cost about $3,800. Thankfully, a donor dropped off a check to help cover the costs.

Every Thursday morning, 75 families come to pick out food. Several dozen also show up to drop off donations. Even some donors are struggling to find what they typically would bring.

One of Roland’s family members works at a pantry in Antioch and they are dealing with a very similar situation.

The pantry is looking for monetary donations to help cover rising costs this holiday season. They are also looking for volunteers to sponsor several families this Christmas. You can donate on their website.