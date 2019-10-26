Middle Tennessee Electric working to restore power outages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee Electric reported a large outage in the Fairview area on Saturday afternoon.

The outage was caused by downed TVA power lines.

Two substations in the area are affected, and operation teams and crews are working to restore the power.

There is not an estimated time for the restoration.

More information can be found on the website.

