Mid-State hospitals explain current rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations after state’s highest single-day increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday marked the highest single-day increase for COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, News 2 spoke with hospitals across the mid-state about their current hospitalizations coping with the disease.

Dr. Marshall Hall, Medical Director of Tristar Skyline Medical Center’s Emergency Department said, “In general there’s been an uptick over the last three to four weeks. We’ve seen an uptick over where we were say, back in April and May. It has tended to skew a little bit younger over the last few weeks than it was previously.”

He added, “We’re able to manage right now, our capacity is not threatened right now for the most part.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center sent this statement to News 2:

“We are seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients that are requiring hospitalization, as well as individuals at our walk-in clinics seeking tests. Currently, there are 49 COVID-positive adults and children being cared for as inpatients across our hospital system. Predominantly, these are adult patients who are being treated in a specialized unit. While our hospital is full at this time we can make capacity to manage a larger number of COVID patients.”

A spokesperson for St. Thomas Midtown told News 2 they’re current caseload hasn’t surpassed capacity.

