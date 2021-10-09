Mick Jagger visits Broadway in Nashville in advance of Rolling Stones concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger took to the streets of Nashville’s Honky Tonk district, seemingly unspotted by people along Broadway.
In a Saturday post on his Twitter account, Jagger writes “See you tonight Nashville!” The post includes a video of scenes along Broadway, eventually revealing Jagger strolling through a busy crosswalk, wearing dark jacket, cap and mask.
He pulls the mask down momentarily to acknowledge the camera, all while the Rolling Stones song “Dead Flowers” plays in the background.
The video closes with Jagger appearing up close to the camera before revealing an end message of “Hi Music City Love Mick.”
Jagger made a few stops in different parts of Nashville on Friday. He posted photos from various locations, including Nissan Stadium, where the Rolling Stones play a show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.