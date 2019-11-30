Michigan tribe awarded grant for e-cigarette education

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. California is suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging Juul Labs deliberately targeted teenagers with its early marketing campaigns. The lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, by California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul. The company faces multiple state and federal investigations into whether its early marketing efforts helped spark the current vaping craze among underage users. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HANNAHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula nonprofit organization is supporting a program that educates young people in the Hannahville Indian Community about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

The Marquette-based Superior Health Foundation awarded an $11,518 grant to the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan for the Anishinaabe E-cigarette and JUUL Health Education Project.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for children and young adults.

Health educator Kelly Hansen of the Hannahville Indian Community says JUUL products also pose risks. JUUL is a battery-powered e-cigarette that generates a nicotine-laced aerosol.

Hansen says the tribal project will use a curriculum called “Catch my Breath” to provide teachers, parents and health professionals with information about e-cigarettes and help children make wise choices.