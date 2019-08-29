Michigan town hosts parade for boy battling leukemia

BAY CITY, Mich. (WKRN/CNN) — A Michigan boy battling leukemia is getting lots of love from his community to celebrate his fifth birthday.

What began as a simple call for birthday cards turned into so much more —from tons of gifts, to massive trucks parading down his Bay City street, Monday was a day Ryker Meyette and his family will never forget.

It was a celebration fit for a king as 5-year-old Ryker was treated like royalty for his first birthday since his diagnosis.

Ryker is fan of big trucks so city leaders got together to throw him a parade of big rigs in his honor. He had a front row seat from his throne in the front yard.

His family first asked for some birthday cards for Ryker but his community didn’t stop there, flooding the family with cards and well wishes.

Ryker’s mom Leda Salois can’t thank everyone enough for their support.

“People don’t even know Ryker and they’re doing this much for him is just amazing,” said Salois.

The birthday party had an impact on everyone, leaving even the Bay City city manager in tears.

“It’s pretty touching. It’s pretty touching. I mean, as a mother, it’s touching,” said Dana Muscott.

Muscott added a public safety officer came up with the idea for Ryker’s parade.

“For police officers to take pride in our community and help this young man and his family. It’s very humbling,” said Muscott.

And while Ryker’s fifth birthday will be one he’ll never forget, his mother is longing for the day he will be cancer-free.

“That’s what I’m excited for… for him to be a normal little boy again,” said Salois.

No doubt he will thrive with the strength of his entire community behind him.