Michigan boy with birth defect finds perfect match

MICHIGAN (CNN) – A Michigan boy with a birth defect finds his perfect match. The 2-year-old bonded instantly with his new dog after learning they both have cleft palates.

Pure happiness at the Jackson County animal shelter on Friday.

2-year-old Bentley Boyers got to bring his new puppy home.

Last week Bentley’s dad Brandon came to the animal shelter to look at two chickens he was thinking of adopting when a pooch caught his eye.

A puppy with a cleft lip.

Ashley Boyers, Bentley’s mother said, “He facetimed me. He goes. I think this one has a cleft lip and I said, get her! We need her!”

Bentley was born with a cleft lip.His mom said he had a tough start in life where it was a struggle to get him to eat.

Bentley’s mom adds, “We had to sit him up and feed him and hold his lip together in order for him to eat – so it was a process.”

Since day one, he’s been a happy baby. Ashley says his cleft lip doesn’t make him any different.

The family feels finding the puppy will show Bentley he isn’t alone.

ashley boyers/mom: “to see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot cause he can grow up and understand that him and his puppy both have something that they can share in common.”

The animal shelter says they don’t normally see puppies with cleft palates.

Before her adoption they had her for a week and don’t see that she will have any problems in the future.

Lydia Sattler from the animal Services Director Jackson County said, “Her disability is really not holding her back and as she grows they’ll be able to see more if there’s anything changing that has to do with that, but she’s really doing well. she might look a little different than a normal dog would but it’s not slowing her down at all.”

At just two months and two years, the imperfect super-duo finds a perfect match.