Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes

(CNN) – It’s lights out for vaping in Michigan, at least temporarily.

The state is now the first in the country to ban flavored e-cigs.

The ban, which affects online and retail sales, starts Wednesday, Sept. 4 and lasts for six months.

After that, it can be renewed for an additional six months.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it’s a necessary step to prevent the younger population from taking up the habit.

During this temporary ban, state officials will work on permanent regulations that target vaping and e-cigarettes.