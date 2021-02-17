MGM Resorts resuming 24/7 operations at Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and the Mirage

The MGM Resorts International Mandalay Bay Resort stands in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. MGM Resorts reported revenue for the first quarter that met the average analyst estimate. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that it will resume its 24-hour, seven days a week operations at three of its resorts on March 3.

Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and the Mirage have been operating with mid-week closures due to decreased numbers of visitors.

“As we begin to see positive signs around the public’s sentiment about traveling, coupled with important progress on the vaccination front and decreasing COVID-19 case numbers, bringing Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage back to full-week operations is an important step for us,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ CEO & President. “We remain optimistic about Las Vegas’ recovery and our ability to bring employees back to work as business volumes allow us to do so.”