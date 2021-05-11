Mexican National Team to play Panama in soccer match at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 11, 2021) – Nissan Stadium is hosting an international soccer match in June.

The 2021 MexTour is stopping in Nashville and will take on Panama on Wednesday, June 30, at 8 p.m.

The match is set days before the region’s top national team competition called the Concacaf

Gold Cup. This is the second-ever stop at Nissan Stadium for the Mexican National Team.

Mexico and Panama have played 21 all-time games. The two teams last played on November 15, 2019 in a Concacaf Nations League match. Mexico won the game 3-0.

MexTout Game Action

MexTout Game Action

Mar 23, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; The Home Depot player escorts during match between Mexico and Iceland at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: German Alegria-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 23, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; The Home Depot player escorts during match between Mexico and Iceland at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: German Alegria-USA TODAY Sports

Tickets for the match will go on sale starting Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Click here if you’re interested in purchasing tickets.

The game will be just days prior to Nashville hosting the largest fireworks display ever for the Fourth of July.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration on Lower Broadway.

This is the 18th annual celebration held by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 37th overall for the city.