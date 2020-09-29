Mewsic Kitty Café closing its doors this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville business that combined coffee and cats is preparing to shut its doors for good this week.

The Mewsic Kitty Café’s owner dreamed of putting the concept to Nashville after learning about popular cafés in Asia and in other states.

But 2020 has been a year of change. The owner told News 2 she and her husband learned they were expecting a second child right before the pandemic shut everything down.

“We made it through the shutdown, we were really proud about that. When it comes to people coming back, our revenues haven’t really been there since we reopened. It’s kind of hard to socially distance at a cat cafe, we keep our mask on and so forth, it’s a high touch business. I understand people being hesitant, adoptions have been great since we came back,” explained owner Maegan Phan.

Kittie Eilish (Courtesy: Mewsic Kitty Café)

Cyndi Laupurr (Courtesy: Mewsic Kitty Café)

JoDee Meowssina (Courtesy: Mewsic Kitty Café)

Jimew Hendricks (Courtesy: Mewsic Kitty Café)

Clawra C (Courtesy: Mewsic Kitty Café)

Family obligations also mean they won’t have time to run it themselves so they are closing for good at the end of Wednesday.

The café is on Nolensville Pike in the Woodbine community.

Any of the five cats not adopted by the end of the day will go to foster homes. The café is partnered with the Nashville Cat Rescue organization.

Visit the café’s Facebook page to learn more.