Metro Water Services starts sewer inspections in Nashville bomb zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After the Christmas Day bombing downtown, Metro Water Services had serious concerns that the sewer system was damaged because much of the pipe is clay and more than a century old.

“We are hopeful that we can inspect these pipes, and there is none to very little damage, that is best case scenario, worst case scenario are collapsed pipes,” said Sonia Allman with Metro Water Services (MWS).

The pipes downtown are both sewage and storm drains. Specifically looking at the area between Broadway and Union Street between 4th Avenue and the Cumberland River, there’s about 12,000 feet of sewer; 3,300 of it is clay and 5,300 is so old that the material is marked as unknown.

“It’s not unusual for cities to have older sewer lines, you’ve heard Metro Water Services talk about our aging infrastructure for quite some time, we have 3,100 miles of sewer line. Fifty-eight percent of that is over 40 years old,” Allman explained.

MWS hired Ace Pipe Cleaning to do the initial inspection starting Monday five to eight feet underground between Printer’s Alley and 3rd Avenue.

The company is using a closed-circuit TV camera that can fit inside the pipes, giving inspectors a view from within.

News 2 watched as the crew viewed and noted very common longitudinal cracks likely from age. This is just the first step though, including hooking up to a fire hydrant in order to flush the pipes of any debris and get the camera through.

Some of the newer pipe is near Broadway and 2nd Avenue that was replaced after a water main break in the 2010 flood.

“Many of you that were here then may recall that was a lengthy process to repair water lines because we did have to do an actual full replacement,” Allman said.

Inspection will cost about $75,000. As for any possible repairs, Allman said that is to be determined.

“We really won’t have any type of scenario of cost or project until we have the data from this inspection,” she explained.

Metro Water Services is self-funded. They started a five-year rate increase last year to help cover these types of repairs. Residents saw a four percent increase last January and can expect another one this month.

Those fees, in addition to any possible disaster relief funds, should cover costs. MWS expects the inspection to take at least a week.

If they only find cracks, they can patch them without significant road closures, but any replacements would require streets to be torn up and shut down.