Metro Water asks Nashville residents to clear storm drains ahead of Ida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Water Services is asking Davidson County residents to check the storm drains near their homes for any blockages ahead of the remnants from Hurricane Ida.

Crews have been clearing drains in known trouble spots but the department said it’s pretty much impossible for them to get to all 42,000 inlets.

You can prevent possible flooding in your area by clearing any debris from the drains.

Ahead of the forecasted storms, our crews are working hard to clear storm drains in known problem areas, but with over 45,000 inlets our crews can't reach them all. If you see a debris covered drain in your neighborhood, grab a broom & help protect your neighborhood from floods. pic.twitter.com/hdAD8kkLNt — Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) August 30, 2021

The National Hurricane Center’s latest track brings the system directly across Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, starting at 7 p.m. Monday and lasting until 1 a.m. Wednesday for the potential of two to four inches of rain with locally heavier amounts possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather for late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This could get extended for parts of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

Metro Water Services reported mapped floodplains and floodways in Davidson County can be viewed on interactive maps at Parcel Viewer (nashville.gov). However, it is important to remember that a property does not have to be in a mapped flood hazard to be at risk.

All streams within Nashville are subject to flooding and backwater flooding can be significant, according to MWS.