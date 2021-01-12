Metro to open extreme cold weather shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Social Services is set to open an extreme cold weather shelter for those needing a space to stay on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The shelter opens at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Nashville Fairgrounds at 500 Wedgewood Avenue and will remain open until Wednesday at 7 a.m. People with pets are also welcome to stay at the shelter.

The shelter is in the same place as the social distancing isolation centers at the Fairgrounds but is in a different building. There will be signs for those looking for the entrance.

Volunteers should time drop-offs for after 7 p.m. so people can still socially distance from one another while receiving COVID-19 health checks.

More information can be found regarding the Nashville Cold Weather Community Response plan here.