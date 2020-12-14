Metro Social Services to open extreme cold weather shelter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
freezing weather_1541783180314.png.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter on Monday December 14, 2020, according to a release from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

The shelter will be located at the Nashville Fairgrounds at 500 Wedgewood Avenue. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and people with pets are welcome.

NFD says the shelter is in the same complex as the social distancing and isolation shelters on the property, but it’s in a separate building.

Once capacity is reached around 250-300 people, people can seek shelter at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to go into the isolation shelter. People will be required to observe social distancing and wear a face mask.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories