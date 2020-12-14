Metro Social Services to open extreme cold weather shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter on Monday December 14, 2020, according to a release from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD).

The shelter will be located at the Nashville Fairgrounds at 500 Wedgewood Avenue. It will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and people with pets are welcome.

NFD says the shelter is in the same complex as the social distancing and isolation shelters on the property, but it’s in a separate building.

Once capacity is reached around 250-300 people, people can seek shelter at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to go into the isolation shelter. People will be required to observe social distancing and wear a face mask.