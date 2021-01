NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter on Sunday.

The Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will open at 7 p.m. at the Nashville Fairgrounds in the 500 block of Wedgewood Avenue.

The shelter will stay open until Monday at 7 a.m. People with pets are also welcome to the shelter. The space is in the same complex as the Social Distancing and Isolation shelters at the Fairgrounds but in a separate building.