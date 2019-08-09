Metro shelter nonprofit raising funds for sound baffling system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Animal shelters can sometimes be a stressful place for pets while waiting for their forever homes, mostly due to how loud it can get.

So Friends of M.A.C.C., the non-profit arm for Metro Animal Care & Control is raising money to install a sound baffling system on the adoption floor.

“It can get very loud, up to 110 decibels, to put that into perspective, that’s like having a jackhammer right next to your ear drum, a lawn mower engine,even a rock band, all day everyday. It adds undue stress for our animals, also for our volunteers and our staff and members of the community who are coming in looking to adopt,” said Jessica Howard, a board member with Friends of MACC.

On any given day, MACC has around 250 animals waiting for their forever homes. Volunteers say the sound baffling system would significantly reduce noise levels and in turn, make their time at the shelter a little less stressful.

The campaign officially launched this week and volunteers say the new system will cost $15,000.

If you would like to donate, click here.