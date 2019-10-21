Metro seek answers in fatal Madison shooting Monday morning

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds on a side street Monday morning.

According to Metro, Shawn Simms was found bleeding from his head on Walton Lane in Madison.

Investigators say Simms left from Walton Lane with someone in an older model white Chevrolet Impala. He then reportedly went to a nearby store alone and came out of the store around 8:55 a.m.

Surveillance indicates Simms got back into that Impala that had tinted windows.

Someone found Simms’ body near a gravel driveway just before 10 a.m. on Walton Lane.

Metro is trying to identify the person or persons in that Impala that Simms was seen getting into.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information.