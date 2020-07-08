Metro schools teachers plan for district to announce reopening plan on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Teachers with Metro Nashville Public Schools continue to prepare for the unknown as they wait for the district to announce reopening plans.

News 2 spoke with a 26-year teaching veteran of Metro Schools, Paula Pendergrass, about the anticipated announcement.

“Change is always hard and change can always bring about a level of anxiety. It [this time] is requiring us to look at best practices for our students [that will carry over] when the pandemic is not here anymore,” Pendergrass said. “We are really just preparing ourselves to be teaching in the virtual platform.”

She said virtual learning requires students to find internet access and teachers to find an engaging curriculum.

“The end of the 2019-2020 school year showed us that we have to be making sure that our kindergartners, our smaller kids were engaged in the learning and also making sure that we were connecting with all families.”

A spokesperson for Metro Public Schools said the district’s reopening announcement will be during a virtual conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday.