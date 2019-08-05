Metro Schools students head back to class Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students, faculty and staff with Metro Nashville Public Schools head back to class Monday.

Metro Nashville Public Schools is one of the nation’s top 50 largest school districts with around 85,000 students enrolled.

Teachers have been busy preparing for the new school year in their classrooms over the past weeks.

Some of the biggest churches in Middle Tennessee came together this past weekend to make sure children are prepared for the new school year.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Brentwood Baptist Church hosted hundreds of students at Hadley Park in North Nashville where backpacks full of essentials were distributed to children. Vaccinations and health screenings were also available on-site.

“Our goal is to make sure every child who shows up, so the thousands who come today, we want everybody to leave with a big smile on their face and that’s what it’s all about,” said Bishop Joseph Walker.

Other Middle Tennessee districts also head back to school this week. Cheatham County also returns Monday while Rutherford County begins Tuesday. Clarksville/Montgomery County Schools start on Wednesday while Williamson County head back to class on Friday.

Cheatham County announced it will run double bus routes in Ashland City and rural sections of the county as the school year begins. Students on impacted bus routes will be contacted by the transportation department.

The district is asking families to be patient as they work to adjust schedules.

