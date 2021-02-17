Metro Schools closed Thursday, open virtually Friday due to inclement weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, February 18, because of the weather conditions, according to a release from MNPS.

Before and after care programs will be closed as well as all after-school activities. This includes sports, games, performances and all parent meetings.

District offices will remain physically closed but virtually open. All 12-month employees are expected to work remotely unless their positions require them to report in-person.

On Friday, February 19, MNPS will be open virtually. Attendance will be taken and all students should log in and prepare for a full day of remote learning.

Any additional closures after Thursday would result in extending the school year. District officials say they will rely on virtual days for any inclement weather events for the rest of this school year .

As a result of the winter weather, MNPS is adjusting the phase-in of students back into school buildings for in-person learning.

5th and 9th grade students will return on Tuesday, Feb. 23 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18)

Grades 6, 7, and 8 will return on Friday, Feb. 26 (originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25)

Grades 10, 11, and 12 will return on Wednesday, March 3, as originally scheduled.