NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville Public Schools bus was involved in a crash in Madison Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Gallatin Pike North at One Mile Parkway.

As many as eight children were on the bus at the time of the crash. It is not known if any of them were injured.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.