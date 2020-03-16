Metro schools announce they will remain closed through Apr. 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro-Nashville Public Schools announced they will keep schools closed through April 3.

Earlier Monday, Governor Bill Lee asked all schools in the state to close as the Coronavirus outbreak continues.

Tennessee is up to more than 50 confirmed cases in the state.

“Ensuring the well-being of our students and staff is our top priority in how our district responds to the COVID-19 state of emergency,” said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle. “We appreciate Governor Lee taking the first step of flexibility for districts by urging for all schools to remain closed throughout the month of March, and we’ll be closely monitoring the situation to determine when it will be safe to reopen our schools.”

Metro schools have been closed since March 12 and 12 after coronavirus concerns. The school system is on spring break this week.

MNPS says they will be partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide for families in need.