Metro Public Works will reopen convenience centers Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 20, 2020) – Metro Public Works is announcing that all Metro Convenience Centers will reopen Saturday, March 21st from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., but will operate on Saturdays ONLY until further notice.

Officials say centers will only be accepting recyclable materials and up to 3 bags of household trash. No other items or materials will be accepted at this time.

Metro recycling drop-off locations will remain open and will not be impacted by scheduling changes.

For more information on Metro Convenience Centers, visit the Public Works website.

Residents can use hubNashville by calling 311, downloading the hubNashville app, or visiting hub.nashville.gov.

