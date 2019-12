NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A Metro Nashville Public Works truck has crashed in Belle Meade.

According to Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads, the crash happened at Page and Harding Road Thursday morning.

He said there are wires down as a result of the crash and it’s having an impact on traffic.

