Metro Public Works selects 8 neighborhoods for traffic calming projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Works has selected eight Nashville neighborhoods to pursue traffic calming projects this fall and winter.

Public works now opens two traffic calming application periods per year, one in January and one in July.

Neighborhoods are able to submit completed applications during each of the two week time periods.

Public Works Program Manager Derek Hagerty released a statement regarding their work with Nashville neighborhoods, saying, “As we continue our work in Nashville neighborhoods, we are seeing tons of community engagement in the process. We’re excited to begin work on this second group of projects, and bring relief to some of our local streets with speeding problems.”

Public Works engineers reviewed 91 applications from neighborhoods all across the county. Applications were received from 31 of Metro’s 35 council districts.

The following eight areas were selected to begin work:

Forrest Park Battlemont/Stokes Whispering Hills Merry Oaks Radnor/Woodbine Oakland Acres Cleveland Park Cross Timbers

Projects were selected based on a set of criteria focusing on four areas – safety/crash history, average speed, neighborhood destinations, and the presence/absence of active transportation infrastructure, like sidewalks.

For more information on the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, click here. https://www.nashville.gov/Public-Works/Traffic-and-Parking/Traffic-Calming.aspx

To report a non-emergency issue affecting a metro Nashville street, visit hub.nashville.gov