Metro Public Health Department announces one new case of coronavirus in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Metro Public Health Department officials were notified by the Tennessee Department of Health Wednesday of one new presumptive case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville-Davidson County.

According to reports, there are now two presumptive COVID-19 cases in the county, the first case having been announced March 8.

Officials say the presumptive case is an adult male, has had mild symptoms, and remains isolated at home. Health Department officials are investigating the source of exposure and will be contacting those who are identified as close contacts.

“Receiving confirmation of an additional case was expected and we are prepared to quickly investigate and provide guidance to those determined to be close contacts to prevent potential spread to others,” said Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of Health for Nashville/Davidson County. “Our guidance to the community remains the same; everyone should continue to take steps to protect themselves and others by following routine health precautions.”





Some of the best ways to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses like the Coronavirus are to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The MPHD says that although the majority of cases are believed to be mild the virus can be a very serious infection that can lead to death.

Currently, in the state of Tennessee, there are two reported cases in Davidson County, four in Williamson County, one in Shelby County and one in Sullivan County.

Protecting the health of Davidson County is their top priority.